Proud Tongan Anne Filimoehala is training as a conductor with the NZ Symphony Orchestra. Photo / NZSO

Some of the country’s top classical musicians are heading to Tonga to share some of their talents and knowledge with those in the island kingdom.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will tour the Pacific country for the first time next week - taking along 10 brass musicians, two percussionists and three support staff.

The group will tour Tonga’s main island - Tongatapu - and will give a special performance with Tonga’s Royal Corps of Musicians and the Royal Tongan Police Band.

They will also play with young musicians from Tupou College and give workshops at a number of local schools that will see them perform music extracts and demonstrations; as well as giving helpful tips to students.

Two conducting fellows are also among the touring group - and both are proud Tongans.

Anne Filimoehala and Sam Uatahausi, who are training as conductors at the NZSO, were both born in the island kingdom and are fluent in their mother tongue.

They are due to share their experience with students at local schools.

Filimoehala said she was looking forward to listening to some top tier musicians on island and acknowledged the special connection Tonga has with brass music, in particular.

Sam Uatahausi is training as a conductor with the NZ Symphony Orchestra. Photo / NZSO

“As brass is appreciated so dearly in Tonga, it is so amazing to be part of such an awesome motive and I am very excited to be part of it.

“As a second-generation Kiwi, my parents have always instilled Tongan values towards myself and my siblings,” she said.

“A connection with the NZSO team is one thing. But to have the opportunity to go with them to Tonga, there really are no words to describe how grateful and blessed I feel to give back in a way I never have imagined.”

The Orchestra’s section principal trombonist, David Bremner, has played and taught music in Tonga for a number of years and said there was a proud tradition of brass playing there.

“I know the NZSO Brass and Percussion are going to have a huge impact over there and we can’t wait to perform and teach in this wonderful country.

“We hope to inspire the next generation of players. It would be incredible to see young players inspired by our trip to one day join the NZSO.”







