Red, White & Brass is the debut feature film for co-writer and director Damon Fepulea'i. Photo / Supplied

REVIEW:

Red, White & Brass is a beautifully crafted story with plenty of heart and plenty of laughs, inspired by an amazing, “straight up” true story that happened during the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Directed by Damon Fepulea’i, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Halaifonua Finau, the movie centres around Maka (John-Paul Foliaki) - a diehard Tongan fan who will do anything to get tickets to the Tonga vs France game held in Wellington, to the point of pretending to have a brass marching band ready and willing to perform as the pre-match entertainment to represent his Tongan culture.

Hilarity ensues as Maka scrambles to make his brass band in just four weeks, roping in cousins and family friends to learn how to play brass instruments and march in unison while playing.

What is prevalent in Red, White & Brass is the cultural concept of “Māfana”, which is seen through the main characters and the wider Tongan community depicted. Māfana literally translates to “warmth” but it taps into a deeper spiritual sense of being overcome with emotion and passion which cannot be contained.

This concept can manifest itself as seen in processions of cars on the streets flying as many Tongan flags as they can possibly fit, the widely used catchphrase “Mate Ma’a Tonga” (or to “Die for Tonga”), or as we see in the film, Maka and co fully covering Veni’s (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) house in Tongan flags and colours.

“Māfana” is infectious on-screen and off. Of particular note are the talents in the film - most of them are newcomers, and the passion they all inject into their roles is evident as they transport you into a part of recent New Zealand history.

John-Paul Foliaki’s performance as the larger-than-life Maka steals the show as an energetic, mildly annoying, and very “extra” personality whose heart and Tongan pride drive the band and core themes of this film forward. It’s hard to believe that this is his very first feature film and official acting role.

Overall, Red, White & Brass is a story of family, friendship, and fearlessly representing what you believe in. It’s a heart-warming and uplifting watch that everyone will enjoy, especially after recent events in the country.

Red, White & Brass is in cinemas from March 23.

5/5 stars.