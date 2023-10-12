Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Still Here: Leki Jackson-Bourke on Niuean identity in a pan-Pacific city

By Leki Jackson-Bourke
5 mins to read
Leki Jackson-Bourke and his cousin Eunique Cabrini Ikiua, who is also a key advocate for the Niuean language.

Leki Jackson-Bourke and his cousin Eunique Cabrini Ikiua, who is also a key advocate for the Niuean language.

The history of the Pacific communities who refuse to be squeezed out of Central Auckland is celebrated in the new season of docu-series Still Here. One of its subjects, Leki Jackson-Bourke, reflects on his Niuean

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle