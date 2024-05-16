Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Life and death: What happens in hospice care in NZ?

Stephanie Holmes
By
14 mins to read
Hospice workers Clarice Chung, Andrea Lawrence, Ed Boswell-Correa and Genevieve Simati all feel privileged in the work they do and have learned many lessons about life, death and love.

Hospice workers Clarice Chung, Andrea Lawrence, Ed Boswell-Correa and Genevieve Simati all feel privileged in the work they do and have learned many lessons about life, death and love.

Four hospice workers explain what their work has taught them about life, death and love, and what palliative care is really like for both patients and families.

Each year, hospice services throughout New Zealand provide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle