Coastal Rugby player Jonathan Fidow convicted of assaulting opponent after Taranaki club game

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jonathan Fidow appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on a charge relating to assaulting an opponent after a premier rugby match.

A premier rugby player struck by an opponent as the teams lined up for post-match handshakes has been accused of making “monkey noises” and other racist taunts while on the field.

Coastal Rugby’s Matthew Picard allegedly asked Spotswood United‘s Jonathan Fidow, “Do you like that you black c***?” after

