He was clutching his head and rolling around, she said.
Dr Jennifer Lim examined Picard at Taranaki Base Hospital and said he did not suffer any external injuries.
She said the results of a CT scan, a Glasgow Coma score and a neurological exam were all normal.
Lim diagnosed Picard with a mild concussion based on the reports that he had lost consciousness and due to his initial failing of a test for post-traumatic amnesia.
Hannam suggested there could have been other reasons for his failing the test, in which he struggled to recall one of three pictures on his first attempt, and that he could have lied about losing consciousness.
‘These things happen’
After considering all of the evidence, Judge Greig found there was overwhelming evidence to prove Fidow punched Picard, rather than slapped him.
Judge Greig said the injuring with intent charge had not been proven, but the lesser charge of common assault had.
He convicted Fidow and fined him $300.
The judge ended the trial with a nod to his own rugby-playing days and the scuffles that can occur on the field.
“These things happen,” he said. “I’ve played from the age of 10 to 40 myself, and I’ve taken them and I’ve given them.”
The difference in this case, he pointed out, was that it happened after the whistle had blown.
