The three people who died in a car that plunged off a highway and into a creek in southwest Auckland have been identified as a local woman, her young daughter and her niece.
Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, daughter Oneahi Vailea, and niece Marly Tulua were killed when the car theywere in crashed on Masters Rd near Waiuku on Tuesday afternoon. All were found dead at the scene.
Latu-Vailea’s widower, Amanaki Vailea, was “going through it”, his brother told the Herald. Vailea, who moved from Tonga with his family about 2002, was in Pukekohe with his late wife’s parents when the Herald visited him.
Flowers had been left at the scene on Wednesday morning, and the man who was first to come across the crash recounted to the Herald what he found, saying the car was flipped upside down and almost entirely submerged in the creek. He said he quickly realised there was little he could do.
Earlier, a woman living nearby said she had seen another family lose a loved one in the same place to a crash, and she dreads having to watch the next.
“They should have done something after the first death two years ago. But all they did was put the little red reflectors on the road there. So that it was more visible at nighttime.
“But like the first accident happened, like I think it was something like 2.00 in the afternoon. This one happened at 3.30 in the afternoon. It was still plenty of light there.”
A spokesperson for the Waikato District Council confirmed it did not share responsibility for the road with Auckland, even though it crossed the border. The spokesperson said the road was scheduled for maintenance in the 2026-2027 season, and the council had not received any formal complaints since 2020.
“The only crash reported was the fatal crash in 2023 that occurred 120m east of this crash site.