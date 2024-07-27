They used it throughout the 1980s as a wedding car before it was placed into storage in the 1990s.
The long black four-door sedan remained in storage for 30 years before emerging again for another stint as a wedding car, lasting three years.
“Our vendor, an engineer by trade, removed it from storage and carried out some remedial work to make it roadworthy again,” Webb’s said.
“The car remains in a state similar to when it carried Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne while in the country and is an immensely well-documented piece of tangible royal and New Zealand history.”