They used it throughout the 1980s as a wedding car before it was placed into storage in the 1990s.

The long black four-door sedan remained in storage for 30 years before emerging again for another stint as a wedding car, lasting three years.

Queen Elizabeth at the St James Theatre in Auckland on February 7, 1963. Photo / NZ Herald archives

“Our vendor, an engineer by trade, removed it from storage and carried out some remedial work to make it roadworthy again,” Webb’s said.

“The car remains in a state similar to when it carried Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne while in the country and is an immensely well-documented piece of tangible royal and New Zealand history.”

The original tan leather interior of the Rolls Royce Phantom remains.

The car is fitted with a body by British coachbuilders H.J Mulliner Park Ward befitting the needs of royal travel, Webb’s said.

“An excellent example of a post-war Rolls-Royce in its own right, this Phantom V lacks no elegance, engineering acumen, or history,” its listing said.

“It has lived an important professional life over its 83,167mi [133,844km] travelled and is now ready to be admired in its retirement by a marque enthusiast, history lover, or collector.”

The stately vehicle is on the market for the first time in four decades.

The auction house said a “wealth of archival evidence” to support the stated origin of the car, including phototgraphs and newsreel footage showing the vehicle.

Webb’s posted a price estimate of $175,000 to $200,000 for the Rolls Royce, set to be auctioned on Sunday, August 11 at 33a Normanby Road, Mt Eden.

