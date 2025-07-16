Advertisement
Community advocate/ex-sportsman David Letele confirms political aspirations

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Dave Letele spoke to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW's panel about boosting local government voting rates and says it's inevitable he'll end up in either central or local government.

Retired professional sportsman and community advocate Dave Letele has confirmed his political aspirations.

Appearing on Herald NOW this morning, the former boxer and rugby league player-turned-social activist told Ryan Bridge that’s where his career is headed.

“I think it’s inevitable, Ryan, that I will end up somewhere in [government], either

