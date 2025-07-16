And while Lynden said the “most significant risk” of gales would come during the watch period, wind gusts have already been recorded up to 75km/h this morning.

“There are some pretty strong gusts at Cape Rēinga, 75km/h, further south at Karikari it reached 55km/h, and in Auckland there have been some pretty strong gusts with the harbour bridge sitting at 70km/h.”

Heavy downpours have also been recorded around Auckland this morning, he said.

“There has been, in Birkdale in Auckland, 19mm in the last hour [between 7.45am and 8.45am]. That’s quite a heavy downpour.

“And around Auckland, we’re sitting on rainfall from 15 to 30mm so far this morning.”

A heavy rain watch was issued for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, and Waikato north of Lake Waikare. It was set to lapse at 10am. A heavy rain watch for the Coromandel ends at 1pm, and an overnight watch for Northland already lapsed at 7am.

Flood warning for East Coast

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti for between 1pm today and midday tomorrow, and says it is highly likely it will be upgraded to a warning.

MetService said: “Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions are possible.”

Hawke’s Bay, north of Napier, will also come under a heavy rain watch from 4pm today, lasting until 6am tomorrow. MetService said there was a chance it would have to upgrade it to a warning.

The forecaster has also issued a road snowfall warning for the Desert Rd for between 2pm and 8pm, with up to 3cm of snow slated for the highest elevations of that section of State Highway 1.

Lynden said: “Be aware of the situation. Make sure you’re staying well aware of the weather and be mindful of the conditions.”

