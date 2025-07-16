Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weather: Heavy rain and gales for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and East Coast

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: July 17, 2025. Video / Herald NOW

The top of the North Island is in for bouts of heavy rain and severe gales throughout today, prompting MetService to issue alerts for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel and the East Coast.

“If I wanted to be anywhere, I’d be in the South Island. In the north, it’s wind,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save