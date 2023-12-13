More than 160 events will be showcased at the New Zealand Fringe Festival in Wellington in February and March 2024. Photo / Roc Torio

More than 160 events will be showcased at the New Zealand Fringe Festival in Wellington in February and March 2024. Photo / Roc Torio

Great news for fans of the New Zealand Fringe Festival - its 2024 programme has been revealed.

Returning for its 34th year, the iconic open-access arts festival, titled The Birthplace of Brilliance, will run from February 16 to March 9 next year, showcasing the work of more than 800 artists across more than 160 diverse events.

The shows will take place in 50 performance spaces around Wellington, including in some of Pōneke’s top theatre venues, such as the Hannah Playhouse, Bats Theatre, Te Auaha, Circa, The Gryphon Theatre (FATG), and the Fringe Bar.

The New Zealand Fringe Festival returns for its 34th year. Photo / Roc Torio

Open to attendees of all ages, the festival will hold family-friendly events at Martin Luckie Park, Awhi Yoga and Wellbeing, the Wellington Waterfront and Campbell Park, Paekākāriki.

In a statement to the Herald, NZ Fringe Festival director Vanessa Stacey shared her excitement about the annual event’s return after a record-breaking 2023 Fringe season.

“We’re so excited to share 2024′s programme, hosting an incredible lineup of local legends and exciting international artists, and featuring 26 different genres and art forms.”

She said the festival would “dazzle and delight” attendees. Stand-out acts included award-winners like Mark Pleases You from San Diego Fringe to Endhoe from Sydney Fringe and The Hilary Duff Film Re-Enactment Festival from Adelaide Fringe, as well as the debut of award-winning play Icky.

Other events include The Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast and the homecoming of The New Blue - A Portrait of Pixie William.

The New Zealand Fringe Festival 2024 will have over 800 performers and more than 160 creative, boundary-pushing events. Photo / Roc Torio

For music lovers, there will be an album release from the Cinematic Light Orchestra, featuring an 18-piece jazz band and 20 string players, and the audio-visual splendour of Māreikura Lumina.

Despite the festival having run for 34 years, the organisers are dedicated to keeping things new and interesting. This year there will be a new Fringe Late Lounge Hubbub that follows a “lush, lyrical and late-night lunacy throughout our 23-day season”, Stacey says.

Tickets will be available to purchase on the NZ Fringe website from tonight, and box office tickets are available from February 7.

LOWDOWN:

What: New Zealand Fringe Festival

Where: Wellington

When: February 16 to March 9, 2024

Tickets: Tickets on the NZ Fringe website from tonight, box office tickets from February 7



