The capital has avoided Level 3 water restrictions for another week, but Wellington Water has started dipping into its storage lakes which the metropolitan region will soon be relying on as its main supply source.

Wellington remains in Level 2 restrictions meaning outdoor residential sprinklers and irrigation are banned.

The latest risk modelling shows the chance of moving to tighter restrictions has reduced from 60 per cent to 43 per cent.

Wellington Water sounded the alarm bell this summer warning the city could run dry. This has prompted councils to urgently consider water meters, a new storage lake, and more money to fix leaks.

Wellington Water regulatory services director Charles Barker has warned Wellington isn’t out of the woods yet as the MetService is forecasting hot and dry weeks still to come.

“We have already started dipping into the storage lakes for the Wellington Metropolitan region and will soon be transitioning over to the lakes as a main source of supply.

“This means that if it’s hot and dry or we don’t get sustained rainfall, and we continue to draw down on the water stored in the lakes, they won’t have a chance to refill.”

If usage peaked, or there was a major incident that significantly impacted supply, the region might have to quickly move to Level 3 to make sure there is enough water to go around, Barker said.

Barker acknowledged the request for residents to conserve water was frustrating when people could see leaks across the network.

About 44 per cent of the region’s treated drinking water supply is lost through leaks.

“We know that it’s a frustrating situation to be in – and we’re doing all we can to find and fix leaks and reduce water loss,” Barker said.

“But we’re taking heart in the fact that we’ve remained at Level 2 so far. It shows people understand that while we’re in this situation, the best thing we can do is work together.

“We’re committed to staying focused on the leaks, and if people keep an eye on their water use, together we’re giving ourselves the best chance at getting through a tricky summer.”

Barker thanked residents for their efforts and said it was positive the region had made it through the highest-risk period this summer with only Level 2 restrictions.

