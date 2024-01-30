The Stuart Macaskill water storage lakes in Kaitoke Regional Park supply drinking water to the Hutt Valley, Porirua and Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington city councillors are being briefed today on possible budget cuts and rates increases to pour more money into leaking pipes and avoid a drinking water emergency.

The meeting was already scheduled as part of the council’s process to put together its 10-year budget.

It will be held in public this afternoon as pressure mounts for the council to do more about the city’s looming water crisis.

Wellington Water, the region’s water services provider, has recommended that, in an ideal world, the council would spend $2.5 billion on its water infrastructure over the next decade.

The region is in Level 2 water restrictions meaning residential sprinklers and irrigation are banned. A state of emergency is planned if further efforts to conserve water fail.

There is growing frustration among residents who are being told to conserve water but are seeing the visible result of 44 per cent of their drinking water being lost through leaks.

Wellington City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow has already addressed public suggestions for what council projects could be “deprioritised”, in particular cycleways, to increase funding for water.

In an email to councillors last week, she noted the council received substantial funding from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi for this work.

The cost of cycleways to the council was less than $10 million per year in the first three years of the future draft 10-year budget and about $4m annually in the years following, she said.

Simeon Brown pours cold water on Crown observer speculation

Today’s briefing comes as Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau and Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy met with Local Government Minister Simeon Brown on Monday, after the pair failed to provide more information about their plans to address the water shortage.

Brown has subsequently requested these details using special powers available to him under the Local Government Act, which some have seen as being the first step towards appointing a Crown observer.

However, Brown said that was not his focus.

“My focus is ensuring that, at this stage, Wellington City Council and Upper Hutt City Council are taking their responsibilities around water service delivery seriously.

“There is significant leakage from their pipes and I want to have assurances that everything is being done to avoid a water emergency here in Wellington.”

