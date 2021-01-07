Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

How Wellington became the poster child for NZ's water infrastructure crisis

11 minutes to read

The Wellington mayor's taskforce into three waters delivered 48 recommendations. Photo / WCC

Georgina Campbell
By:

Wellington issues reporter, NZ Herald

Wellington's forgotten infrastructure has come home to roost in the form of broken pipes, sludge trucks, sewage in the streets, and a public outcry.

In January 2020 Wellington's mayor was comfortable with the amount of

