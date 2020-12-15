Audit NZ finds significant problems with Wellington Water's performance measures

An audit opinion has been tabled at a Wellington City Council meeting this morning. Photo / Getty

Audit New Zealand has found significant issues with Wellington Water's non-financial performance measures.

An audit opinion has been tabled at a Wellington City Council meeting this morning, ahead of councillors signing off on their 2019/2020 Annual Report.

It found Wellington Water was unable to accurately report a reliable water loss percentage to each shareholder council due to the limited number of water meters across the network.

Wellington Water manages assets for councils across the region, which are shareholders in the company.

Audit NZ also found Wellington Water was unable to accurately report the number of complaints for wastewater, stormwater and water supply services.

"Complete records of all complaints were not available, and the complaints system used also did not classify complaints between wastewater, water supply, and stormwater", the opinion said.

Furthermore, Wellington Water couldn't accurately report the number of dry weather sewerage overflows.

"The system used for recording events included blockages in the wastewater network that did not necessarily result in an overflow."

Wellington Water has been approached for comment.

But Audit Director Karen Young said the company did have capability to resolve the issues by next year and would be seeking some external assistance.

Additional water meters would also need to be installed within the network to achieve this, she said.

Audit New Zealand has previously raised concerns the company's non-financial measurement systems were inadequate, specifically around response times on callouts.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy has claimed Wellington Water wasn't transparent about those concerns.

He wrote to the Wellington Water Committee expressing his council's dissatisfaction around Wellington Water's performance measures, delivery and a lack of transparency and communication.

"We were concerned directors were writing letters to the auditor and the shareholders had not been informed."

But committee chairman David Bassett later confirmed he has been kept informed of the issue and has communicated relating correspondence.

Guppy has clearly been unhappy with Wellington Water, even going to the extent of criticising the language in the company's latest update report.

"There's a lot of flowery language in here that really doesn't tell us anything - 'the company is in good heart', well what the hell does that mean?"

He said the committee "needs facts" and if Wellington Water said in a report that something was going to save them money, it also needed to say how much.