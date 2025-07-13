Several schools across the Tasman Region will be closed today as weekend rain continues to impact road access to various areas.

“Please check in with your own school on their Facebook page or via emails to see if they are impacted. School buses may also be impacted by road closures and conditions,” Nelson Civil Defence said.

Tapawera Area School, Riwaka School, Brooklyn School and Tapawera Kindergarten will be closed.

MetService meteorologist Samkelo Magwala told the Herald that a series of small fronts would affect the country during the first part of the week.

Through early Wednesday, rain is favoured along the west of the South Island.



Tuesday will likely feature more in the way of widespread showers over much of the North Island.



Best chances for dry weather the next few days?



The eastern South Island & lower eastern North Island. pic.twitter.com/gsraJUXmYl — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 13, 2025

“Today and tomorrow, [they] would affect mostly Westland and the western parts of Northland, giving a bit of rain in Waitomo, Taranaki, especially areas near the coast,” he said.

Magwala said there would be a break in the weather on Wednesday morning.

“Going into the afternoon and evening, there would be a low that would affect part of Northland. There will be some heavy falls, north of Whangārei, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

“[There will be] maybe just showers for Auckland, nothing hectic at the moment.”

He said the front would move off the country on Thursday, bringing calmer weather.

The aftermath of the floods in the upper Motueka Valley. Photo / Tim Cuff

Magwala said the regions would have a calmer period of weather during the next few days, compared to the weekend.

“They’re going to get normal showers, nothing bad is being predicted for them.

“Given what they have been experiencing, even a small amount may be a problem for them. But MetService will be keeping an eye on it.”

In the top half of the South Island, State Highway 6 has reopened between Belgrove and Kohatu, enabling access to Wakefield to Murchison and St Arnaud.

This means direct access between Nelson and Murchison/West Coast has been restored.

“Drivers can expect road work sites, areas reduced to a single lane, and stop-go traffic management along this route. Please allow extra travel time,” Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said.

“Drivers can expect weather damage on all state highways across the top of the South and must drive to the conditions.

“The potential for slips, rock and tree falls remains, and drivers are urged to check road conditions before they travel as routes can close at short notice.”