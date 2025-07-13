Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Four flights cancelled out of Auckland Airport as thick fog blankets city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Thick fog is blanketing Auckland this morning. Photo / Carson Bluck

Thick fog is blanketing Auckland this morning. Photo / Carson Bluck

Four flights have been cancelled as a thick blanket of fog coats Auckland this morning.

Auckland Airport reported that four domestic regional flights have been cancelled.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog, nor have international flights.

Meanwhile, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand