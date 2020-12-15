Wellington man thanks strangers for saving father-in-law's life

Strangers performed CPR on a Wellington man after he suffered a health issue (file photo). Photo / 123rf

A Wellington man is praising the swift actions of passers-by who saved his elderly father-in-law's life after he suffered a health issue while driving.

"This shows the true spirit of the people of Wellington, just strangers helping strangers out when there is a need."

Ishwar Chand says his father-in-law was driving home from Petone between 11am and 12pm when he felt a bit of chest pain and passed out behind the wheel in Seaview.

The car began swerving and Chand said somehow the man managed to pull into the side of the road.

Chand, who runs his own building company, posted a thank you on Facebook last night, and says he was contacted by one of the men who helped his father-in-law.

"I've got some messages from some of those who were there, from one man who says he was the one who called the ambulance but according to him there were two or three people there giving CPR and a lady there communicating with the ambulance people."

He's still searching for the remaining people and is hoping to meet the rescuers in person to thank them for saving his father-in-law.

Chand is a "first aider" himself and says he knows what it takes to be able to reach out and help those in need.

He says his father-in-law is still in ICU and last night he was still unresponsive.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to a medical event at 11.20am on Waioni St, close to the overbridge.

Police assisted with traffic control as the ambulance worked on the patient.