Debts with interest and legal costs totalled about $570,000, Koper said.

“The recovery efforts include negotiations with one overseas-based owner to receive full payment and two cases awaiting final court judgment to sell two apartments and recover debts with interest and legal costs,” he wrote.

“The three owners will also be issued loan repayment levy invoices, which will be added to the total debts to be recovered.”

Koper did not say this, but owners who do not pay their share of bills potentially increase the liability on all their neighbours.

Repair costs stood at $62m last year, but have risen since.

Koper said that, from February to April alone, work cost $2.06m. That was lower than anticipated, which was partly due to “decreased construction activity”.

He also told how work was progressing on the block, with repairs nearing completion.

Most balconies were now available again for residents to use.

Occupancy of level 14 is expected this month.

The completion of works is forecast for the end of August, subject to some conditions.

Scaffolding was due to be removed from the north and south elevations of the building, and works are to start on the podium.

“The project is nearing completion with scaffold now removed from the Victoria St elevations and scaffold removal under way in Nelson St,” Koper wrote.

“The construction team has made strong progress on level 14 facade building envelope with works on track and key areas moving forward.”

Victopia Apartments

135 Victoria St West;

Body Corporate 346799;

Built between 2003 and 2005;

Developed by Jung Sun Ha’s KNZ International Co;

203 units;

Built by Brookfield Multiplex as the main contractor;

Designed by ADC Architects;

In 2011, Maynard Marks was engaged to investigate defects;

2012: body corporate starts court proceedings against those involved;

Identified four main defects: cracking of the Eterpanel cladding system, failure of balcony membranes, defective waterproofing to the ground level podium (carpark) and passive fire (fire stopping) defects;

Claim settled out of court with no amount declared;

Teak Construction has been repairing the block for some years;

Scaffolding is mainly down, completion nearing;

Repair cost estimated to be $66m-$67m when all done.

