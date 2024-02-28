Nick Wareham, left, and philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik addressing Wellington City Council about a plan to buy the land underneath the Reading Cinema building. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Property developer and philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik has offered to buy the land underneath Wellington’s Reading Cinema building instead of the city council under its controversial deal.

“He believes that the ratepayers are on the raw end of the deal,” a spokesman for Dunajtschik said.

“As an experienced and successful commercial property developer, the proposed arrangement with Reading Cinema pains him and he believes that this is a poor deal for Wellington and its citizens.”

The building was closed in early 2019 after an earthquake risk was discovered and it has since become a symbol of the tired state of Courtenay Place - a street that has traditionally been a key part of the nightlife and entertainment offering in Wellington.

Last night Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau publicly released key details of the deal the council has been working on behind closed doors for months.

The plan is for the council to buy the land underneath the cinema for $32 million, money which the cinema company would use to redevelop the building.

Reading’s annual rent would cover the council’s costs, making it fiscally neutral to ratepayers but Reading could buy back the land for the council’s original purchase price within the first 10 years.

The council is then free to sell the land to someone else at a higher price thereafter.

Councillors are meeting today to discuss a notice of motion by Councillor Iona Pannett to revoke decisions the council has made on the cinema.

Speaking on behalf of Dunajtschik, Nick Wareham told councillors he would negotiate directly with Reading to buy the land underneath the cinema for its commercial value.

The Reading Cinema building on Courtenay Place has been closed since 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He would offer Reading a ground lease on commercial terms and contribute his funds after the owners of the cinema had first invested their own money.

Proceeds from the ground rental would go to Dunajtschik’s estate which will ultimately be gifted to the Nikau Foundation.

In 50 years’ time, Dunajtschik’s estate would then gift the freehold title for the land back to the citizens of Wellington.

Reading could negotiate to buy back the land before then but at the current market value at that time.

Dunajtschik was concerned that under the existing deal, the council would simply be covering its costs, Wareham said.

“It is unlikely in our opinion that this will match a normal commercial ground rental and therefore the citizens of Wellington will not only be subsidising a commercial entity they will also be foregoing a normal commercial return on land.”

Ratepayers would also forego any uplift in value by Reading having the option of buying back the land for the original sale price within the first 10 years of the council’s deal, Wareham said.

Dunajtschik has made significant contributions to the city.

He recently donated $50 million towards a new acute mental health unit at Hutt Hospital as well as $53m to build the city’s new children’s hospital.

