Confirmed candidates for the mayoralty include incumbent Tory Whanau, city councillor Ray Chung, predator-free champion Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham, and former city councillor Rob Goulden.
Of the confirmed candidates, all but Bloxham and Whanau have previously run for the mayoralty unsuccessfully.
Diane Calvert, a third-term councillor and former mayoral candidate, is rumoured to be eyeing up running, telling the Herald this month she still hasn’t decided.
“As an independent, I’m not on a deadline set by a political party,” Calvert said.
John Apanowicz, another current councillor, said he’s still keen to run but is seeking the support of his family and will announce his plans at a later date.
Luke Pierson, a businessman and founding member of lobby group Vision for Wellington, had been rumoured to be considering a run for the top job, but has confirmed he’s not going for it.
Candidate nominations open on Friday, July 4 and close on August 1.
