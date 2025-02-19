Cameron spoke at Vision for Wellington’s inaugural public event on Wednesday night, saying the capital’s film sector sets it apart from other cities in New Zealand - but needs more financial support from the government.
He noted the need for government support and rejected perceptions that it could be seen as a hand-out.
“Through the media we can influence. We’re also a capital, so we can influence what happens at the national level through our attitude.
“I try to make this case all the time. People think of it like its a subsidy, but its not, it’s an investment.
“When productions come in from outside, they bring cash in and directly infuse it to the local economy.”
Cameron also said it’s important more young people are trained in the film industry and can secure jobs - noting many of the city’s youth are moving overseas.
Vision for Wellington is critical of Wellington City Council’s inability to rein in spending, infighting and perceived ideology-fuelled decision-making at the expense of residents.
Its members include Stuff owner Sinead Boucher, former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, former mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast, who is National Party-aligned, and property magnate Sir Bob Jones, who founded the right-leaning New Zealand Party in the 1980s.
Issues plaguing Wellington City Council were discussed very little at the event. The controversial Golden Mile project was not addressed, nor was the well-documented division amongst city councillors.
But Cameron did say generally that residents need to participate in the democratic process and expect more from their leaders.
He also used his time on stage to address other issues in Wellington, including the “unwelcoming” lack of car parks.