Cameron is responsible for three of the top four highest-grossing films of all time: Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and Titanic (1997).

In recent years he has made Wellington his permanent home. He lives in Roseneath and expects to become a New Zealand citizen in the coming months.

Cameron told a crowd of around 1000 people gathered at the Michael Fowler Centre tonight that the film sector was injured by the Covid-19 pandemic, but said it remains the heart and soul of the city.

“We have to be deliberate about it. I think we have to support it.”

James Cameron spoke at a Vision for Wellington panel event on Wednesday night. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

He noted the need for government support and rejected perceptions that it could be seen as a hand-out.

“Through the media we can influence. We’re also a capital, so we can influence what happens at the national level through our attitude.

“I try to make this case all the time. People think of it like its a subsidy, but its not, it’s an investment.

“When productions come in from outside, they bring cash in and directly infuse it to the local economy.”

Cameron also said it’s important more young people are trained in the film industry and can secure jobs - noting many of the city’s youth are moving overseas.

Vision for Wellington is critical of Wellington City Council’s inability to rein in spending, infighting and perceived ideology-fuelled decision-making at the expense of residents.

Its members include Stuff owner Sinead Boucher, former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, former mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast, who is National Party-aligned, and property magnate Sir Bob Jones, who founded the right-leaning New Zealand Party in the 1980s.

Issues plaguing Wellington City Council were discussed very little at the event. The controversial Golden Mile project was not addressed, nor was the well-documented division amongst city councillors.

But Cameron did say generally that residents need to participate in the democratic process and expect more from their leaders.

He also used his time on stage to address other issues in Wellington, including the “unwelcoming” lack of car parks.

“It’s a nightmare.”

He did not, however, feel the city felt dangerous or dirty as suggested by a question from the audience.

“I walk around the CBD and I don’t feel that. But I think if people are feeling that, it needs to be discussed.”

