Those living elsewhere in New Zealand could be led to believe the central city is a wasteland.
But it’s also difficult to find a table for dinner on Cuba St at 7pm on a Saturday without a booking. Puffin has a delightful cheese toastie on the menu as a Plan B or a sun-drenched parklet if you make it there early enough.
Regent is one of several new bars that have opened recently which has incredible views from a perfectly-positioned balcony. The vibe is palpable.
Light House Cinema was packed one Monday night in January for a viewing of Conclave.
The line for ice cream on the waterfront stretched so far the other day that it was difficult to justify the wait on one’s lunch break.
Hidden gems can be found in the suburbs, such as like the pop-up wood fire Scenic Sauna at Worser Bay where the water is still cold enough in summer to make for an invigorating plunge.
It’s difficult to have this experience of living in Wellington, both the bad and the good, and agree with some commentators that the life has been completely sucked out of it.
Photos of the city on a good day are nice to look at and “participatory place-making” sounds important but many Wellingtonians probably operate somewhere in the middle of a spectrum that spans from gloom to absolutely positively Wellington.
They recognise the city isn’t at its best but know what they love about it - whether that’s its compactness, inclusivity, quirkiness or sweeping coastlines.
As boring as it may sound, one of the best things residents can do to influence change is constructively tell Wellington City Council when they love or hate something, engage with their local councillors on issues and vote in local body elections.
Imagine if everyone in Wellington exercised their pre-existing right to have a say.