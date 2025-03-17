Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Wellington basketball team owner and restaurateur Nick Mills ends battle with Inland Revenue over tax debt

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Wellington hospo "breathes a sigh of relief", as renowned restaurateur Nick Mills settles his outstanding tax debts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington hospo "breathes a sigh of relief", as renowned restaurateur Nick Mills settles his outstanding tax debts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Saints basketball team owner and Newstalk ZB radio host, Nick Mills, has found the cash to prevent his hospitality businesses from being liquidated.

Associate High Court judge Andrew Skelton on Tuesday said Inland Revenue’s application to liquidate five of Mills’ companies had been “discontinued”.

Mills’ lawyer Mike Lennard explained his client had settled the tax debts he’d been in dispute with Inland Revenue over for several months.

“Wellington hospo breathes a sigh of relief,” Lennard told the Herald.

Mills’ businesses that were at stake included restaurants, Hummingbird and Los Banditos, Lyall Bay cafe, Spruce Goose, and Wellington Sports Cafe. Inland Revenue was also chasing Mills for unpaid taxes related to businesses that have closed - Siglo and Boston on Blair.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lennard wouldn’t detail how much Mills had owed Inland Revenue, and what the future of his businesses were. The Herald has contacted Mills for comment.

Lennard, on February 4, told the High Court in Wellington Mills had put his personal assets and businesses up for sale.

During another hearing on February 25, Inland Revenue’s lawyer said a proposed sale in relation to the company that trades as Spruce Goose had fallen through.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We have been in business for more than 40 years, but the last four years has been particularly challenging,” Mills said in a statement released in late January.

He said his hospitality businesses had been slammed by Covid, high inflation, high interest rates, and a general downturn in central Wellington.

Mills went so far as to try to call for the Revenue Minister and commissioner for Inland Revenue to “intervene” in what he described as a failed negotiation with the tax department.

A spokesperson for Inland Revenue responded: “We are conscious of the financial pressures that individuals and businesses may be under and seek to work with all taxpayers who are in debt to find an acceptable way to resolve those debts while being fair to those who have paid their taxes in full and on time.”

Inland Revenue has been more proactive, recouping unpaid tax debt, having taken a more lenient approach around the time of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, several Wellington hospitality outlets have closed their doors in recent times, including Pandoro, Myrtle, Mabel’s, Concord Bistro and Bar, Shepherd, Hiakai, and Field and Green.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the Parliamentary Press Gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.

Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business