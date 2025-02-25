Nick Mills has been given another three weeks to come up with a plan to settle his tax debts to save his hospitality businesses. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A last-minute change of plan has resulted in a judge giving Wellington Saints basketball team owner and Newstalk ZB radio host, Nick Mills, another three weeks to figure out how to settle his tax debts to prevent his hospitality companies being liquidated.

The businesses at stake include Lyall Bay café Spruce Goose, Los Banditos Mexican restaurant and Wellington Sports Café, as well as Siglo and Boston on Blair, which have now closed. Issues involving the restaurant Hummingbird have been settled.

Mills has been battling Inland Revenue for about nine months in relation to an undisclosed sum of tax debt.

The parties are so at odds they couldn’t even agree on whether they’d struck a deal on how to proceed.

“My client’s position is there is an agreement,” Mills’ lawyer Mike Lennard told the High Court at Wellington on Tuesday.