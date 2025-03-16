Afnan Al-Rubayee will run for the Pukehīnau Lambton Ward for a second time.
Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter will run again, alongside newcomer Tom James.
The party is also extending nominations for the Māori ward, Motukairangi Eastern ward, and Wharangi Onslow-Western Ward with no confirmed candidates as yet.
Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills last week that while he isn’t actively engaged in Labour’s hunt for a candidate, he thinks the city needs “a really good shake-up”.
He said he’s open to talking to anyone who is keen to do that and would potentially endorse an independent candidate for the job.
Business owner Karl Tiefenbacher is also understood to be preparing a mayoral campaign but is yet to make an announcement.
He’s previously run unsuccessfully twice for the Pukehīnau Lambton Ward.
Luke Pierson, a businessman and founding member of lobby group Vision for Wellington, had been rumoured to be considering a run for the top job, but has confirmed he’s not going for it.
“I can rule it out. My focus is on Vision for Wellington - which is inherently apolitical,” Pierson said.
A number of former high-profile politicians are members of the group, including former Mayors Dame Kerry Prendergast and Dame Fran Wilde, former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and property magnate Sir Bob Jones.
Prendergast is National Party-aligned, Wilde is a former Labour Cabinet minister and Jones founded the right-leaning New Zealand Party in the 1980s.
“Whether it’s in my head or not, I sometimes feel like Wellington City has a bit of a target on its back when it comes to the Government and so I have to be very careful not to enrage them or they’ll send in commissioners cos that’s the threat that is used on a weekly basis.”
