Kalyn Ponga lines up the conversion of his own try. Newcastle Knights v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia.14th March 2020. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Australian rugby league star Kalyn Ponga has hired a New Zealand rugby union agent in a hint at a possible code switch, an Australian paper reports.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 27-year-old has begun exploring other options despite having two years left on his Newcastle Knights contract.

Newcastle currently sit 13th on the NRL ladder, having only won six out of their 17 games.

Anonymous sources told the newspaper Ponga is concerned about wasting his prime playing years at the Knights and is open to leaving at the end of the 2025 season.