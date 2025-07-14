According to the
Sydney Morning Herald, the fullback has not requested a release from his AU$1.4 million a season contract, which runs until the end of 2027.
However the paper reports Ponga’s camp has indicated it may request a release at the end of the season if a suitable option is available.
Knights sources reportedly told the
Sydney Morning Herald some club officials were willing to consider releasing Ponga from the final two years of his deal.
Neither the player’s father and representative nor the New Zealand rugby agent responded to requests for comment from the newspaper.
The
NZ Herald has reached out to NZ Rugby to verify this information.
According to the
Sydney Morning Herald, European rugby clubs may be interested in the star.
Ponga, who is of Māori descent, has
previously stated a desire to play for the All Blacks.
“I think it’s [The All Blacks] the pinnacle. Well, they are. They’re the best sporting organisation in the world ... so to put that jersey on would be pretty special,” he said in a 2018 interview.
The Knights are set to play the Warriors on Sunday after having lost three out of their last four games.
