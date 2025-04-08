“I’m actively considering it,” Little told the Herald in a statement.

“The city needs change and I have been approached by a wide range of people asking me to run.”

“I’ll have more to say at a later date,” he said.

He entered Parliament in 2011 and was leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition from 2014 to 2017.

Little was a senior minister under former prime ministers Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins.

He works as a consultant at Wellington legal firm Gibson Sheat Lawyers.

Andrew Little says he's been approached by a wide range of people to run for the city's top job. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Little lives in Island Bay with his family.

Who’s running for the mayoralty?

The confirmed candidates for the mayoralty are incumbent Tory Whanau, city councillor Ray Chung, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, conservationist Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham, and former city councillor Rob Goulden.

Whanau yesterday secured the Green Party’s endorsement. Responding on Instagram to the news Little is considering running, Whanau said Wellingtonians “need continuity right now”.

“Having several candidates for the mayoralty is good for democracy. I also respect Andrew Little from my time in Parliament, especially when he stepped aside as leader for the Labour Party.

“However, to keep up momentum toward a future focussed city, I am the best candidate for the role.”

Newstalk ZB Wellington reporter Ethan Manera told the Herald’s On the Tiles: Local Edition podcast that Whanau had always said she wanted three terms as mayor.

“She knows things take a long time to happen in local government. She knows the things she wants to do like revitalising Courtenay Place and investing in water take a long time to happen.

“If she wants to see the benefits of those things, she’ll have to be around for a while for them to bear fruit.”

Meanwhile, the Wellington branch of the Labour Party has confirmed it’s been struggling to find a candidate to challenge Whanau for the capital’s mayoralty.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills last month that while he isn’t actively engaged in Labour’s hunt for a candidate, he thinks the city needs “a really good shake-up”.

He said he’s open to talking to anyone who is keen to do that and would potentially endorse an independent candidate for the job.

Asked whether a Labour candidate could win, given the recent success of Green Party candidates in Wellington elections, Hipkins doubted the Greens would retain the same level of success.

“That may have been the case at the last election, I’m not sure that’s the case right now”, he said.

Former Wellington Mayor Justin Lester was earlier this year floated as a potential contender after refusing to rule out a bid.

Lester said while he doesn’t intend to run, Labour has approached him about his potential candidacy and he’d “never say never”.

The local election will be held on October 11.

Candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.

