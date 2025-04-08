He works as a consultant at Wellington legal firm Gibson Sheat Lawyers.
Little lives in Island Bay with his family.
Who’s running for the mayoralty?
The confirmed candidates for the mayoralty are incumbent Tory Whanau, city councillor Ray Chung, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, conservationist Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham, and former city councillor Rob Goulden.
Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills last month that while he isn’t actively engaged in Labour’s hunt for a candidate, he thinks the city needs “a really good shake-up”.
He said he’s open to talking to anyone who is keen to do that and would potentially endorse an independent candidate for the job.
Asked whether a Labour candidate could win, given the recent success of Green Party candidates in Wellington elections, Hipkins doubted the Greens would retain the same level of success.
“That may have been the case at the last election, I’m not sure that’s the case right now”, he said.
Candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.
