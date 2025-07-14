Advertisement
Updated

Crown says Black Power members killed Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage as revenge for earlier attack

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A man is run over by a car outside a gig in Palmerston North and the incident is thought to be part of events leading up to the fatal shooting of Hori Gage later in the weekend. Video / Supplied

Hori Gage was waiting for his mum to come and jump-start his car when he was gunned down in front of his partner and children who were also in the vehicle.

The Mongrel Mob member died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds in what the Crown has described

Save