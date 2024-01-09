A man is run over by a car outside a gig in Palmerston North and the incident is thought to be part of events leading up to a fatal shooting later in the weekend. Video / Supplied

Two men have been charged in relation to a gang brawl that led to the murder of a young Palmerston North father last year.

Hori Gage, 27, was shot in his car in the driveway of his Croydon Ave property on August 6 as his partner, Amethyst Tukaki, and his 11-year-old son desperately tried to defend him.

Gage, a Mongrel Mob member, was killed shortly after a violent gang brawl on Palmerston North’s Main Street in which the local Black Power president suffered stab wounds and had a finger severed.

Hori Gage was not even present at the brawl that prompted his murder.

The shocking altercation happened outside Castle 789, with video showing a car crossing an island in the centre of a road to run down a person.

But Gage had not been involved or even present at the brawl, and is believed to have been murdered purely due to his connection with the Mongrel mob.

Police said it was believed his killing was a “direct response” to the events at the bar on August 4. Several altercations happened both inside and outside the bar, they said in a statement.

“This culminated with an altercation between rival members of the Mongrel Mob and Black Power on Main Street, Palmerston North.”

An 18-year-old Wellington man is due to reappear in Wellington District Court on 26 January charged with injuring with intent to injure, relating to an assault on a bar patron inside the Main Street bar.

A 25-year-old Porirua man is due to reappear in Porirua District Court on 12 January charging with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, relating to the stabbing that occurred outside on Main Street.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said the investigation into Hori Gage’s murder continues, with police working to gain a clearer picture of the events on August 6 to ensure those responsible are held to account.

“The arrests of those for events on Main Street on 4 August has been one part of this investigation,” he said.

Hori Gage was shot in front of his family.

“It was always important not to forget what started the road to the murder of Hori.

“These arrests show the police’s commitment to holding everyone accountable for their actions over the weekend of 4-6 August.”

Anyone with information on what led to Hori Gage’s death who has not already spoken to police is urged to do so by calling Police on 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230806/2952.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.




