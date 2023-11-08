A man is run over by a car outside a gig in Palmerston North and the incident is thought to be part of events leading up to a fatal shooting later in the weekend. Video / Supplied

Police believe some gang members know who murdered a young Palmerston North father, but are refusing to provide any information.

The fatal shooting was carried out in retaliation for an incident where the local Black Power president suffered stab wounds, though the victim was not even involved in the incident and was killed simply for his connection to the Mongrel Mob.

Hori Gage was having a day out with his family when he was fatally shot in his car, with his partner and young son trying in vain to protect him from the gunman.

The 27-year-old Mongrel Mob member’s death followed a couple of days after a brawl between Black Power and Mongrel Mob members outside a bar on Palmerston North’s, Main St.

Hori Gage was a Mongrel Mob member.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said the Black Power president suffered non-fatal stab wounds in the fight, which happened on the night of Friday, August 4.

Video of the brawl includes shocking footage of a person being violently run down in the street by a car.

Screams can be heard on the video as a dark-coloured car suddenly swerves across an island separating the lanes, ramming into a person and knocking them metres back onto the ground. The car then appears to accelerate towards the person as they lie on the ground. It is not clear if the person is run over again.

An anonymous gang member yesterday told the Herald the fight involved the violent de-patching of a Black Power member, whose finger was also cut off, and was retaliation for the killing of Mongrel Mob member Raniel Kiu in May. Kiu died in hospital after being found seriously injured at a property on Dahlia St.

“Investigations have revealed Hori Gage was not involved in the Friday night altercation, rather he is believed to have been targeted due to his involvement with a rival gang,’ Wilson said today.

Hori Gage, 27, was fatally shot in front of his family in Palmerston North on August 6. Photo / NZ Police

“Police believe the altercation led to further retaliations, including the murder of Hori Gage.”

Gage was sitting in his car in the driveway of his home on Sunday afternoon after the Friday brawl. He was then gunned down by an unknown attacker in front of his horrified family.

Police earlier confirmed Gage’s partner, Amethyst Tutaki, and his 11-year-old son tried to defend Gage from the shooter.

In a statement, Tukaki said Gage’s family “didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity.

“We just hope no more families have to go through this horror.

“Do the right thing!!!! Coming home from a family day out, our babies sitting in the back seat! This is our family home! Our family car! We could have all been buried.”

More than three months have passed since the killing, and police are continuing to hunt for the people involved in Gage’s murder.

Wilson said “a number of people” are thought to have been involved in his death.

Police have seized a gold Nissan Teana in Auckland, which they believe travelled from the Auckland area. The occupants are thought to have been involved in “the aftermath” of the Friday night brawl.

Police have conducted a forensic examination on the vehicle.

Meanwhile officers have received “several valuable pieces of information” from 105, Crime Stoppers, and direct reports, “some of which include CCTV footage of the vehicles of interest previously shared and sightings of the vehicles on the day of the murder”.

But, “like any other investigation where gang members are involved”, police believe gang members and their associates know what has happened to Gage and who was responsible, “including gang members with information but refusing to engage with police”, Wilson said.

Police continue to appeal for information, especially sightings of the gold Nissan Teana, registration: GSA66, in Manawatu over the weekend of August 6-8, 2023.

If you saw the vehicle or have any information that you have not yet reported to police and believe it will help the investigation please contact police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘update report’ referencing file number: 230806/2952.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



