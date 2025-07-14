New Zealand Black Sox pitcher, Pita Rona, son of Brad Rona - a four-time Black Sox world champion - pitched the side to its first victory at the WBSC Softball World Cup Finals against Canada. Photo / WBSC
This year’s campaign marked a powerful return to form for the most decorated team in men’s softball history, with seven world titles already to their name, won in 1976, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2013, and 2017.
The side hadn’t won a medal since their last win in 2017.
Luis Miguel Colombo Perez came on but didn’t last long, leaving the mound after Rhys Evans drew a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball.
Ben Enoka was then hit by a pitch, putting two on with two outs.
But despite the opportunity, Jerome Raemaki struck out on a drop ball by new pitcher Eudomar Toyo, leaving the two runners stranded on base.
Pita Rona took over on the mound for the Black Sox in the bottom of the fifth, replacing Potts after a solid start.
He walked his first batter, putting runners on first and second with no outs.
But the Black Sox defence stepped up to the plate, Rhys Evans fielded a grounder and made the force out at third, followed by a diving catch in foul territory by Te Kirika Cooper-Nicola in left field to end the inning and keep Venezuela from extending their lead.
In the top of the sixth, top batters, Cole Evans and Reilly Makea both struck out swinging on drop balls from Toyo, who continued to cause problems for the Black Sox.
But Thomas Enoka broke the silence with a sharp line drive up the middle, followed by Seth Gibson who kept his hot bat alive with a stand-up double that pushed Enoka to third.
With two on and two out, Venezuela made a tactical move, bringing injured starter Maiker Pimentel back on to the mound – disrupting NZ’s momentum.
This worked for the South-Americans, as second baseman Tane Mumu popped up for the third out retiring the inning and leaving NZ scoreless.
In the bottom of the sixth with a runner on one after picking a walk, Venezuelans Jesus Kleiver Barreto Rodriguez hit a two-run shot – his third home run of the tournament – bringing the score to 3-0.
In the final inning, the Black Sox were unable to close the gap. Te Wera Bishop connected with a hard line drive, but Venezuela’s third baseman leapt high to make a crucial catch, robbing what could’ve been a double.