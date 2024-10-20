Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Local body elections 2025: Who is challenging Tory Whanau for Wellington’s mayoralty

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Mayor Tory Whanau surrounded by images of her potential mayoral opponents Ray Chung, Thomas Nash, Diane Calvert and Karl Tiefenbacher, Mark Sainsbury and Ben McNulty.

Mayor Tory Whanau surrounded by images of her potential mayoral opponents Ray Chung, Thomas Nash, Diane Calvert and Karl Tiefenbacher, Mark Sainsbury and Ben McNulty.

  • One year out from the next local body election, several candidates are considering challenging Tory Whanau for Wellington’s mayoralty.
  • First-term independent councillor Ray Chung is the only candidate to officially announce a mayoral campaign.
  • Whanau has confirmed she will run for a second term.

Several high-profile names are being floated as possible candidates to challenge Tory Whanau for Wellington’s mayoralty following a tumultuous fortnight for the council.

Whanau is dealing with the threat of Government intervention after the council decided to stop the sale of its 34% share - upending the long-term plan (LTP) and potentially triggering hundreds of millions of dollars in budget cuts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand