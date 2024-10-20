Whanau is dealing with the threat of Government intervention after the council decided to stop the sale of its 34% sharein the airport- upending the long-term plan (LTP) and potentially triggering hundreds of millions of dollars in budget cuts.
“Wellington branches are still working on plans for the local body elections and are not in a position to share any details on processes or potential candidates”, a spokesman for the party’s Wellington province said.
Rumours are swirling in the capital of possible rivals for the mayoralty - from current councillors, local business people, and even a New Zealand TV legend. At least one councillor has confirmed they are running for the top job.
It is understood some in the Wellington Labour Party are also keen to run a candidate against Whanau.
Labour Party general secretary Rob Salmond would not say whether the party was intending to run a candidate this year.
“Labour runs a democratic internal selection process for all our local body candidates across New Zealand. That process has not yet commenced. We’ll announce our suite of Wellington local body candidates once our party members have selected them,” Salmond said.
Ray Chung
First-term independent councillor Ray Chung is the only candidate to officially announce a mayoral campaign, so far.
Chung told the Herald he wanted to save council money, work more closely with businesses, and make the city safer.
He felt the city was heading in the wrong direction and was frustrated with Whanau’s leadership.
“We’re spending money like it’s going out of fashion; we don’t care about ratepayers,” he said.
Chung said he was keen on hiring a PR firm for his campaign, after observing the success of Tory Whanau’s 2022 political marketing.
Second-term Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash is the council’s Transport Committee chairman and is involved in the Wellington branch of the Green Party.
Some have floated his name as a potential replacement to take over from Whanau as the Green candidate.
In response to questions regarding whether he would be willing to challenge Whanau for either the Green’s endorsement or ticket, Nash said: “Thanks for asking, but I am not intending to run for the Wellington mayoralty”.
Greg O’Connor
Labour’s Greg O’Connor has been rumoured to be eyeing up a move to local government.
When first approached about the rumour, O’Connor laughed, saying it was the first he’d heard of it and he does not intend to run.
O’Connor said he was very happy as the MP for Ōhāriu.
Andrea Compton
In June, Andrea Compton announced she intended to run for the mayoralty. Compton works as a finance manager for Transmission Gully through HEB Construction.
She told NZMEin an interview last month that she was “committed” to running and would campaign on restoring the council’s finances and ripping up the Island Bay cycleway.
However, Compton now says she has bailed on the idea, instead going for a seat in the Takapū / Northern Ward. She has endorsed Chung for the mayoralty.
Craig Renney
Trade unionist and economist Craig Renney, who also sits on Labour’s Policy Council, told the Herald he has “no intention or desire” to be mayor of Wellington.
Mark Sainsbury
TV legend and long-time Wellingtonian Mark Sainsbury said he wasn’t running.
The former 1News political editor acknowledged his name has been swirling as a potential contender.
He has received several calls from people asking him if it was true.
Sainsbury said he didn’t want to fuel rumours, but acknowledged the capital is seriously struggling and said he wants to help fix it.
