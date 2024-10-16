Apanowicz is a National Party member and Whanau has previously said she would lean on him, and former Wellington International Airport board chairman Tim Brown, for help with dealing with the Government.

”I’ll be taking them to my meetings with the National Government because they have those relationships,” she has told the Herald.

Last night, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Whanau both attended the Wellington Address event.

Luxon acknowledged Whanau at the beginning of his speech and thanked her for the work she was doing.

“This is a great city. Do not give up hope on Wellington because it’s an awesome place, having lived and worked here.”

Ahead of today’s meeting, one of Whanau’s councillors, Nicola Young, said she believed her colleagues agreed cuts needed to be made, but there were disagreements about where funding should be trimmed.

Young told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast that councillors “haven’t actually got any idea how big the fiscal hole is [and] we don’t have a plan, just a vague agreement that we have to address this”.

Young hoped Brown would do something. The issue arose from a meeting last week where councillors voted to stop the sale of the council’s 34% share in Wellington International Airport.

The decision upended the council’s Long-Term Plan (LTP).

The sale was designed to help solve two serious financial risks: the council’s $2.6 billion under-insurance problem and the lack of diversity in its investment portfolio. The proceeds were going to be invested into a perpetual investment fund.

The council now needs to amend its LTP and cut hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to insurance risks.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis called the council “a shambles” and said the Government would intervene if necessary.

Whanau then requested a meeting with Brown and called her councillors into an urgent impromptu meeting yesterday. She said the meeting had been “productive” and said there was a “strong commitment to deal with the challenges”.

After yesterday’s meeting, Whanau insisted everything would be fine and she appeared confident Government intervention was unnecessary.

She said councillors agreed they must address the insurance risk and to help achieve that they needed to reduce debt consistently over the next decade to reach $500m of debt headroom, in case there is a disaster such as an earthquake.

“I do not intend to cut projects that are critical for our city’s growth and sustainability. For me, that means protecting our social housing, and continuing funding for water and key climate initiatives.”

Whanau said there was a shared commitment from councillors to investigate the sale of the council’s ground leases and carbon credit holdings to form an alternative investment fund or something similar.

