Senior journalist Georgina Campbell’s A Capital Letter column takes a deeper look at issues in Wellington, where she is based. She has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist
Government intervention is a high bar and while ministers should be concerned, even Whanau has acknowledged they are right to be, it’s fair enough that councillors have pointed out they haven’t broken the law - yet.
Many councillors would argue they should be allowed to try and fix this themselves which involves the painful process of amending their LTP and making decisions that will inevitably upset the community.
Whanau would have made the case for that at a meeting with Brown earlier today after which she claimed the topic of Government intervention was not raised, nor were any concerns the minister had about the council.
Brown should consider whether the Government wants to be associated with the very “shambles” that he is so concerned about at the council.
If it all turns to custard by the time the council’s amended LTP is due to be adopted in June next year, local body elections will be just months away.
It appears a Crown observer would be the most likely form of intervention if the Government did decide to get involved. Commissioners would be over the top given the council is not yet in a deadlock with its decision making.
The danger with a Crown observer is they just become a person for all the councillors to nark to.
It wouldn’t be the first time someone like this has been catapulted into Wellington City Council in a time of perceived crisis.
A governance review ordered by Foster said: “A related common theme through the interviews is that external perceptions of the council are that it has been somewhat dysfunctional for more than a decade”.
It remains to be seen what Brown will do but with advice due “in coming days” we can expect to find out sooner rather than later.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.