“If we have to make an intervention we will.”

He said the failure of being able to sell the airport shares weakens the long-term plan and the ability to lower rates for Wellington residents.

Luxon said Simeon Brown has a “close eye” on the council and is ready to step in if necessary.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has slipped in popularity as the preferred Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

His appearance on Newstalk ZB this morning followed the latest 1News-Verian poll, which showed National and Labour both dipped slightly and both Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins dropped in popularity.

Luxon is on 25% as preferred Prime Minister while Hipkins is at 15% - both down three percentage points on the last poll.

National was on 37% and Labour was on 29% - both down one point since the last poll in August.

The Green Party was at 12%, Act 8%, NZ First 5% and Te Pāti Māori 4%.

Luxon had dropped three points as preferred Prime Minister, down to 25% and Hipkins had also dropped three points to 15%. Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick was down 1 point to 6% and NZ First leader Winston Peters was also on 6%, up one point. Act Party leader David Seymour was on 4%.

Luxon told 1News it was a “really tough time” for Kiwis but the Government was focused on delivering for New Zealanders.

“We’re making tough decisions, we’re also moving at an incredible pace.”

On the preferred Prime Minister results, he said he was not focused on polls but working for New Zealanders because the country had “fantastic potential”.

Hipkins - who spent two weeks overseas in the United Kingdom earlier this month - said he was not too worried about his preferred Prime Minister ranking at this point in the electoral cycle.

He said in all of the publicly available polls Labour was up on its election night result, although they did “bounce around” from month to month.











