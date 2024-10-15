Senior journalist Georgina Campbell’s A Capital Letter column takes a deeper look at issues in Wellington, where she is based. Georgina has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.
What is arguably quite worrying is the ramifications of this particular amendment. Cutting hundreds of millions of dollars effectively means re-doing the LTP.
The majority of the plan’s capital programme equates to $4.2b. When renewals and major projects that are substantively under way are taken out of the equation, council officials consider $1.95b of that could be available for cutting.
So, $600m in cuts is significant.
Previous calls for the Government to intervene at the council, mainly while now NZ First MP Andy Foster was the mayor, were driven by fiery council politics.
The politics of local government should not be mistaken for disorder. Unlike central government, where issues are thrashed out behind the closed doors of Cabinet and caucus meetings, local government does it in public meetings.
Foster’s council was painted as divided, councillors and the mayor were regularly at loggerheads with one another, and spats between them were publicly aired more than once.
But Foster’s council did not vote to undo a key strategic document outlining billions of dollars worth of spending just months after signing it off.
This council’s LTP is at stake and that’s why the current situation is more serious than in recent years.
The Local Government Act says the Government can intervene with the likes of a Crown observer or commissioners if it’s believed there is a “significant problem”.
A “problem” is defined at the very least as something that detracts from a local authority’s ability to meet its obligations under the Act.
“Significant” means the problem will have adverse consequences for ratepayers, and ministers have made it clear what they are worried about in this respect.
“While councils can amend their long-term plans, last week’s change of position will be concerning for Wellington ratepayers who have already faced some of the highest increases in rates across the country,” Brown said.
“Ratepayers are looking for certainty from Wellington City Council on the next steps, and what this might mean for their rates bill.”
This week’s comments from the Government should be concerning to her.
