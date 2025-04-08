It was predicted the new Minecraft movie would sensationally bomb at the box office. Photo / Warner Bros.

The star-studded, New Zealand-filmed Minecraft movie has somehow managed a record-breaking box office feat for its opening weekend despite disastrous reviews.

After receiving woeful reviews upon its Thursday release, it was predicted the new Minecraft movie would sensationally bomb at the box office.

But the game has only just begun for the US$150 million ($269.03m) Warner Bros. film, which made a staggering US$301 million globally in its opening weekend.

That figure has seen the Jason Momoa-led adventure comedy break the record for the highest-ever opening weekend for a video game adaptation, more than doubling the US$146.4 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie made in its first few days in cinemas back in 2023. The latter, based on the popular video game of the same name, went on to become a billion-dollar film (US$1.363 billion).