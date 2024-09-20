The 32-year-old, who has a cameo role in the upcoming film, alleged Momoa had been “really mad” at the crew members because they “weren’t doing something right”.

“It was like setting up the shot and stuff. He was just angry, like really mad, and yelling,” she claimed. “I was like, man, this is not a good work environment, I would not be happy working under these conditions.

“So I would probably have to say that was the worst celebrity thing I’ve seen.”

Her claims have since been reported by global media, including the New York Post, NME and the Daily Mail.

Representatives for the film had not responded to the Herald’s requests for comment at the time of publishing.

Momoa plays Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison in A Minecraft Movie, which is set to be released in April 2025. The cast includes Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Matt Berry, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon and New Zealand actor Jemaine Clement.

Momoa is also producing, alongside Roy Lee and Jill Messick.

The adventure-comedy is based on the 2011 sandbox game of the same name, which allows players to create and build their own worlds using blocks. Characters can explore, go on adventures, and try to survive the night in their unique landscape.

Filming of A Minecraft Movie was delayed due to the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA going on strike last year. It was the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA history, running from July 14 to November 9, 2023. In July last year, up to 700 cast and crew for A Minecraft Movie were said to be in the lurch and out of work as the production was put on hold amid the strike.

Jason Momoa stars in A Minecraft Movie, which was filmed in New Zealand. Photo / Warner Bros

Principal photography eventually began in January 2024 in New Zealand, with filming wrapping three months later. The first trailer for the film was released on September 4.

Valkyrae’s allegations are not the first time there have been claims about Momoa’s on-set behaviour.

In 2023, claims from Amber Heard surfaced, alleging Jason Momoa dressed like her ex Johnny Depp on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Documents written by Heard’s therapist, Dr Dawn Hughes, included the claims: “Jason said he wanted me fired,” according to outlets who viewed the documents. “Jason drunk – late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings, too.”

The notes were initially referenced during Heard’s highly publicised defamation trial against Depp in April 2022, and came to light in until October last year. An insider close to Heard confirmed the documents were from a therapy session she attended on December 27, 2021.

Responding to the claims, a DC Studios’ spokesperson said at the time, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

A source who was present during filming told Variety: “Jason works his a** off. [He] likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set.

“And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp,” they added. “He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

The upcoming production marks Momoa’s third in New Zealand in recent years, beginning with the Apple TV+ series Chief of War in 2023 and A Minecraft Movie last summer.

Last week, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited confirmed Auckland will be the primary filming location for the Amazon MGM Studios production The Wrecking Crew, with Momoa cast in the lead role.

The Wrecking Crew will be directed by award-winning film-maker Angel Manuel Soto and will feature Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista, as well as New Zealand actors Temuera Morrison and Frankie Adams.

The actor allegedly "yelled" at crew and became "really mad". Photo / Getty Images

Last month, Momoa played a show at Auckland venue the Tuning Fork with his band Oof Tatata, comprising himself and long-time friends Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale. Momoa later announced on the platform that Oof Tatata will be back to play at least nine shows throughout New Zealand later this year, with the gigs slated for weekends off from filming The Wrecking Crew.