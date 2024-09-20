American actor Jason Momoa has been accused of “mistreating” crew members on the set of his upcoming film A Minecraft Movie, a project that was shot in Aotearoa earlier this year.
YouTube streamer Valkyrae, real name Rachell Marie Hofstetter, made the allegations against Momoa, 45, during an interview on fellow YouTuber JasonTheWeen’s channel late last week, claiming the actor had behaved “disappointingly” on set.
“I just saw him mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing,” Valkyrae claimed.
“It was after a very intense scene,” she added. “It was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character, I don’t know.
“I was just surprised about how he treated some of the crew.”
The 32-year-old, who has a cameo role in the upcoming film, alleged Momoa had been “really mad” at the crew members because they “weren’t doing something right”.
“It was like setting up the shot and stuff. He was just angry, like really mad, and yelling,” she claimed. “I was like, man, this is not a good work environment, I would not be happy working under these conditions.
“So I would probably have to say that was the worst celebrity thing I’ve seen.”
Her claims have since been reported by global media, including the New York Post, NME and the Daily Mail.
Representatives for the film had not responded to the Herald’srequests for comment at the time of publishing.
Momoa plays Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison in A Minecraft Movie, which is set to be released in April 2025. The cast includes Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Matt Berry, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon and New Zealand actor Jemaine Clement.
Momoa is also producing, alongside Roy Lee and Jill Messick.
The adventure-comedy is based on the 2011 sandbox game of the same name, which allows players to create and build their own worlds using blocks. Characters can explore, go on adventures, and try to survive the night in their unique landscape.
Last month, Momoa played a show at Auckland venue the Tuning Fork with his band Oof Tatata, comprising himself and long-time friends Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale. Momoa later announced on the platform that Oof Tatata will be back to play at least nine shows throughout New Zealand later this year, with the gigs slated for weekends off from filming The Wrecking Crew.