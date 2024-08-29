While he was still in the neighbourhood the star was also seen popping into Megasun on Ponsonby Road, no doubt making sure his muscles were nicely bronzed for the gig.

Momoa has been back in Godzone fine-tuning his Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

On Friday he headed to Hawaii, and as he shopped up a storm buying All Blacks merch, he announced on Instagram that Oof Tatata would be back to play at least nine shows throughout New Zealand later this year, during Momoa’s weekends off filming The Wrecking Crew in Auckland. The tour is named after his vodka brand Meili.

From what Spy hears Oof Tatata gigs are rock n roll to its max and any associated parties are “wild”.

In July, Spy reported news of Momoa’s third production to be filmed on our shores, The Wrecking Crew, in which Momoa stars with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. It is understood the movie is in pre-production with the actors due on set in the coming months.

Last weekend The Hollywood Reporter revealed Kiwi stars Temuera Morrison and Frankie Adams were joining the production.

The action comedy by Amazon MGM Studios sees Momoa and Bautista star as two half-brothers - one a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and the other a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautista). After 20-odd years of bad blood, they must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii.

Adams told her Instagram followers she was grateful to be joining the movie.

Since July, the actress has been filming the live-action version of the Disney movie Moana in Atlanta, alongside fellow Kiwis Rena Owen and John Tui, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (who went to school in New Zealand).

Morrison has recently wrapped filming Prime Video’s swashbuckler action drama movie The Bluff with Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban on the Gold Coast.

Morrison’s Once Were Warriors co-star Cliff Curtis was at last week’s Oof Tatata gig and we are pretty sure Morrison and Adams will get along and support Momoa and his band whenever they can.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland, he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.