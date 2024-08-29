Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jason Momoa returning to NZ, shooting with Kiwi stars and touring with his band - Spy

Ricardo Simich
By
Spy Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
When is Jason Momoa coming back to New Zealand and will will Temuera Morrison and Frankie Adams join him?

When is Jason Momoa coming back to New Zealand and will will Temuera Morrison and Frankie Adams join him?

Jason Momoa is returning to rock and roll with Kiwis, and do more filming in New Zealand.

When Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa comes back to Auckland to film The Wrecking Crew this spring, he is promising to party with New Zealanders on his weekends off, but will Temuera Morrison and Frankie Adams join him?

Last Wednesday, Momoa had a successful gig at the Tuning Fork with his band Oof Tatata, made up of Momoa himself and long-time friends Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale. Momoa plays bass, Hayes lead guitar and vocals and Dale is on drums.

Their Oof Tatata merch was stocked at Auckland store Search and Destroy, a vintage shop on Ponsonby Road, and Spy understands the store will be creating brand new merch for the next tour.

Momoa stopped by the store before the show last week, singing its praises to his Instagram followers, calling it his “favourite place in Aotearoa”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While he was still in the neighbourhood the star was also seen popping into Megasun on Ponsonby Road, no doubt making sure his muscles were nicely bronzed for the gig.

Momoa has been back in Godzone fine-tuning his Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

On Friday he headed to Hawaii, and as he shopped up a storm buying All Blacks merch, he announced on Instagram that Oof Tatata would be back to play at least nine shows throughout New Zealand later this year, during Momoa’s weekends off filming The Wrecking Crew in Auckland. The tour is named after his vodka brand Meili.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From what Spy hears Oof Tatata gigs are rock n roll to its max and any associated parties are “wild”.

In July, Spy reported news of Momoa’s third production to be filmed on our shores, The Wrecking Crew, in which Momoa stars with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. It is understood the movie is in pre-production with the actors due on set in the coming months.

Last weekend The Hollywood Reporter revealed Kiwi stars Temuera Morrison and Frankie Adams were joining the production.

The action comedy by Amazon MGM Studios sees Momoa and Bautista star as two half-brothers - one a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and the other a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautista). After 20-odd years of bad blood, they must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii.

Adams told her Instagram followers she was grateful to be joining the movie.

Since July, the actress has been filming the live-action version of the Disney movie Moana in Atlanta, alongside fellow Kiwis Rena Owen and John Tui, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (who went to school in New Zealand).

Morrison has recently wrapped filming Prime Video’s swashbuckler action drama movie The Bluff with Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban on the Gold Coast.

Morrison’s Once Were Warriors co-star Cliff Curtis was at last week’s Oof Tatata gig and we are pretty sure Morrison and Adams will get along and support Momoa and his band whenever they can.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland, he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment