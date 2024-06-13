Rena Owen will star as Gramma Tala in the live-action remake of Disney's Moana. Photos / Disney, Canvas

Rena Owen will star as Gramma Tala in the live-action remake of Disney's Moana. Photos / Disney, Canvas

Several Kiwi actors have landed coveted roles in Disney’s live-action remake of its 2016 film Moana.

Originally announced in 2023, Disney is slated to release a live-action remake of Moana on July 10, 2026.

With production set to begin this year, Disney has now confirmed who will play the lead role of Moana - and announced a slew of iconic Kiwi names joining the cast.

Australian actress Catherine Laga’aia - the 17-year-old daughter of Auckland-born Jay Laga’aia (Star Wars, Home and Away) - will star as Moana in the new film, joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will reprise his role as the demigod Maui in the original movie.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favourites,” said Laga’aia in a statement.

“My grandfather comes from Fa’aala, Palauli, in Savai’i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

If Laga’aia’s familial connection to Aotearoa wasn’t enough to turn heads, Kiwis have also come to dominate the rest of the cast.

Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams (The Expanse, Shortland Street) will play Moana’s mother Sina, while John Tui (Power Rangers) has been cast as Chief Tui - the lead character’s father, reported Variety.

Rena Owen (Once Were Warriors, Whina) has also been confirmed to play fan favourite Gramma Tala.

Moana was released in 2016 and was the first Disney film to be set in Polynesia. It went on to become a commercial success, generating US$687.2 million ($1.11 billion) against a budget of US$150-175m ($243-284m).

A sequel to the original animated movie will be arriving sooner than the live-action remake. Called Moana 2, it’s scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024.

Thomas Kail will direct the live-action film and feels “humbled” by the opportunity. Kail is best known for directing Hamilton on Broadway, the West End, and on Disney+.

“I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process,” Kail said. “I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne - actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too.”

Moana will return in a live-action adaptation in 2026. Photo / Disney

Auli’i Cravalho voiced Moana in the original 2016 film and is returning to the lead role in the upcoming Moana 2. The 23-year-old American actress has been signed on as an executive producer for the live-action remake and will work to mentor the younger Laga’aia for her new role.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Moana songwriter whose song How Far I’ll Go was nominated for an Oscar, is poised to return as producer. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will also be producing through their company Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Beau Flynn through his production company FlynnPictureCo.