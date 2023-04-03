Fans of Disney’s Moana will be thrilled to learn that a live-action version is in the works.
Announced this morning in a special video from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who starred as Maui in the 2016 animated version, the heartfelt video features the actor with his two young daughters on a Pacific Island beach.
As they play in the sand and look out to sea, The Rock says: “These Pacific Islands and their culture inspired a very special story. And that story is, drum roll please ...”
And his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, shout: “Moana!”
The Rock continues, revealing that “We are so happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works.”
While it’s unclear just when the live-action movie might be released and whether or not The Rock will reprise his role as Maui, he goes on to list the characters fans can expect to see again: “Moana, Gramma Tala ... Te Fiti, Pua the Pig ... Heihei the Chicken ... and of course, Maui will be in it too,” he says bringing his hands to his chest.
A cast is yet to be announced but according to Disney, Johnson is producing the film and Moana’s original writer, Jared Bush, has signed on to co-write the live-action version.
Moana’s lead actor, Auli’i Cravalho, is also involved, taking on an executive producer role for the adaptation.
It’s also understood that the animated film is to be turned into a Disney+ series this year.
Bringing the popular story of Moana to life isn’t a new concept for Disney. The film and animation studio has reimagined a number of its classic cartoon movies over the years.
Most recently The Little Mermaid, first released by Disney in 1989, will come to screens this year in a live-action adaptation, in cinemas from May 25.