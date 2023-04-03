Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho announce a live-action Moana is in the works. Video / Disney

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho announce a live-action Moana is in the works. Video / Disney

Fans of Disney’s Moana will be thrilled to learn that a live-action version is in the works.

Announced this morning in a special video from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who starred as Maui in the 2016 animated version, the heartfelt video features the actor with his two young daughters on a Pacific Island beach.

As they play in the sand and look out to sea, The Rock says: “These Pacific Islands and their culture inspired a very special story. And that story is, drum roll please ...”

And his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, shout: “Moana!”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, make a special announcement. Photo / Disney

The Rock continues, revealing that “We are so happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works.”

While it’s unclear just when the live-action movie might be released and whether or not The Rock will reprise his role as Maui, he goes on to list the characters fans can expect to see again: “Moana, Gramma Tala ... Te Fiti, Pua the Pig ... Heihei the Chicken ... and of course, Maui will be in it too,” he says bringing his hands to his chest.

A cast is yet to be announced but according to Disney, Johnson is producing the film and Moana’s original writer, Jared Bush, has signed on to co-write the live-action version.

Moana’s lead actor, Auli’i Cravalho, is also involved, taking on an executive producer role for the adaptation.

Gramma Tala and Moana. Photo / Disney

It’s also understood that the animated film is to be turned into a Disney+ series this year.

Bringing the popular story of Moana to life isn’t a new concept for Disney. The film and animation studio has reimagined a number of its classic cartoon movies over the years.

Most recently The Little Mermaid, first released by Disney in 1989, will come to screens this year in a live-action adaptation, in cinemas from May 25.



