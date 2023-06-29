Jason Momoa revealed on an Instagram story last night that he is leaving New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

Jason Momoa’s time in New Zealand has sadly come to an end … at least for now.

The beloved actor has certainly made his mark on the country, walking the Fast X red carpet, making friends with All Blacks both past and present, and even making headlines when he was “turned away” from a bar. Now, he’s on to his next adventure.

Taking to Instagram, Momoa, 43, shared a video with fans of a quick dry towel collaboration by So iLL and Slowtide that was given to him as a Chief of War wrap gift.

“Check this out,” the star could be heard saying in the video: “Quick-dry towel, So iLL, Slowtide and they made it so it’s a little wrap gift, it’s rad, see Chief of War,” he said showing fans the logo embellishment on the towel.

Jason Momoa shared a 'wrap gift' given to him on his last day in New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

Adding that it’s like his Lavalava, he noted the pink and black sides before flipping the camera to himself and pouting, “It’s our last day, last day in New Zealand then we’re wrapping, it’s been a long run, love you, everyone.” He signed off his story by saying: “More to come.”

It comes amid reports the star will return to Aotearoa to film the upcoming movie Minecraft, which is partially being filmed in Canada. However, little information about the production has been revealed to the public.

The Aquaman star has had quite the journey in New Zealand since he was welcomed into the country in September last year with a fitting pōwhiri.

To celebrate his time here, here are Jason Momoa’s best Kiwi moments:

Arrival into NZ

Momoa landed in Auckland in September and was welcomed with a traditional pōwhiri.

Captured by The Coconet, Momoa appeared to be chuffed by the performance giving a nod as acknowledgement before he was seen bowing in respect.

Meeting the All Blacks

The Hollywood star Jason Momoa poses with the All Blacks. Photo / Instagram/@prideofgypsies

It’s no secret Momoa is a big fan of our national rugby team. He is frequently seen wearing their jersey and even attended the unveiling of their new Jersey on Tuesday night but his love may have hit a peak in October when he spent some time with the team in Auckland.

Admitting he was “star-struck” to meet the rugby players, the Hawaiian actor received signed jerseys from the players and posed for selfies with the equally-impressed ABs.

On Instagram, he wrote that he was a “huge” All Blacks fan and thanked the team for the signed jerseys and for the “amazing memories”.

“I’m still smiling I’m so very thankful to have met u all mahalo for the signed jerseys ... and amazing memories,” he wrote.

“Mahalo to my favourite team in the world.”

‘Turned away’ from Kiwi bar

The Hollywood A-lister popped in for a drink at The Cav, in Freemans Bay, in January but was “turned away” for a very important reason, there was a private function going on. The gastropub was holding a wedding for Woman’s Day editor Sebastian van der Zwan and it seems it was an event that not even Momoa had the contacts to get into.

Guests at the wedding instantly recognised the actor who, despite being a Hollywood A-lister, was sadly turned away.

Kava with Ruben Wiki

Ruben Wiki, 'Anau Mesui-Henry and Jason Momoa. Photo / Four Shells Kava Lounge

In photos shared online by Auckland kava lounge Four Shells, Momoa was seen relaxing in Herne Bay with league legend Ruben Wiki and drinking kava.

Four Shells owner ‘Anau Mesui-Henry said she was surprised to meet Momoa after arriving to deliver bottled kava to Wiki, a well-known fan of the calming drink made from the roots of the piper methysticum plant.

She said Momoa seemed at home and relaxed and her son Ngata told the Herald “it was pretty cool” to see the star lounging in Tāmaki Makaurau without heavy security.

Maranga Rise up Aotearoa

Appearing at the Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert which took place in March, the Hollywood star surprised fans when he got on stage. After taking charge of a microphone to address the enraptured crowd, a series of photos captured Momoa removing his purple shirt and tossing it into the 30,000-plus crowd at Parrs Park in Glen Eden.

Momoa fans later took to social media to express their appreciation for the star showing up at the event, which raised $700,000 for whānau affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fast X

Jason Momoa and Tana Umaga attend a Fast X Special New Zealand Fan Screening. Photo / Getty Images

After a very flirty exchange with ZM’s Hayley Sproull, where the radio host nearly offered her hand in marriage and captured a sneaky picture of the two where she is seen sitting on his lap.

The actor’s media day didn’t end there and he also spoke to the Herald where he shared details of his time in the country - including recent trips he had been taking around the North Island, his hopes of getting down to Queenstown and even his favourite Kiwi delicacy before he went on to appear at the Fast X red carpet event at Sylvia Park.

Walking the carpet at the major event which saw thousands of fans pack into the shopping centre, he was joined by other Kiwi legends including Taika Waititi, Tana Umaga and many more.

Drinks with the All Blacks

Earlier this year, Momoa took his admiration of the All Blacks from fan to friend status when he invited some former ABs to have a drink with him and possibly star in his upcoming Apple tv+ show.

In a video shared to his Instagram, Momoa told fans: “I just had my mind blown today. I’m with the All Blacks, legends ... and I’m gonna share my Meili with them, see what they think.”

He was talking about his vodka brand Meili, which he revealed took seven years to make. It’s yet to launch in New Zealand, but several of the All Blacks have had the first taste - including none other than Troy Flavell, Pita Alatini, Rene Ranger, and Kees Meeuws. Piri Weepu was also in attendance but politely declined the sampling.

Surprise fitness ad

Momoa appears to have made himself at home in his Kiwi shed. Photo / Men's Health

In a surprise video, filmed for Men’s Health which was released in April, the 43-year-old spoke with the magazine about his diet and exercise routine, but the most captivating part of the video was perhaps when he answered his shed door in an open pink robe.

Filmed in his secret Kiwi shed, the star later stripped down to his birthday suit and was seen riding his bike, working out, smashing back a beer and strategically moving around a bottle of his tequila, Meili - a sustainable craft tequila brand owned by the star.

As well as showing off his workout equipment and abode, he also gave viewers a somewhat chaotic glimpse inside his fridge which includes his pre-workout, poi - made from taro - and Guinness beer which he says he drinks post-workout.



