Jason Momoa stars as the villain Dante in Fast and Furious X. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Fast and Furious X star Jason Momoa may have just found his ticket to becoming a Kiwi citizen.

In a flirty interview with the star ahead of his film’s premiere in Auckland over the weekend, comedian and ZM radio host Hayley Sproull pointed out that we all know Momoa is a big fan of our country.

Momoa admitted that he does want to live in New Zealand after spending what seems to have been months on our shores while filming. Sproull had the solution - pointing out that her engagement ring doesn’t have a wedding ring to go with it yet.

“Seriously, I would happily marry you,” she deadpanned.

As the interview began, the comedian offered Momoa a disclaimer.

“If I seem a little nervous, this is actually my first press junket ... and I’ve had two shots of tequila and a glass of Prosecco downstairs,” she admitted before offering him tickets to her NZ Comedy Fest show.

She even pitched a potential film to the actor - starring, of course, herself and Momoa playing a married couple.

“We’re like an Italian couple and our business has been destroyed by the very fast and actually quite furious cars that drive through our shop. And we’re gonna rebuild our shop and our marriage at the same time,” she suggested.

“I’m in, f*** yeah,” Momoa replied. The pair riffed in Italian accents about what their next steps should be and it’s fair to say things got a little ... X-rated.

Hollywood Star, Jason Momoa attends the Fast X premiere at Sylvia Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

But the star made Sproull’s day when he suggested she dye her hair black for the role before backtracking and telling her: “No ... I like where [your hair] is at. I think you’re perfect the way you are.”

So, did Aquaman himself turn up at Sproull’s comedy show that night?

The comedian later told the Herald that the star sadly couldn’t make it “because it clashed with the Fast X premiere”.

“But in lieu of his presence he sent me a video apologising for not being there, which was honestly very sweet. He’ll just have to come to my next show ... there will forever be two tickets on the door for Mr Momoa at any show I’m in,” she said.

“My fiancé [Aaron Cortesi] is tickled by the whole thing - he’s my very own Jason Momoa and honestly he just watches this all and laughs his head off. I think he’s super proud that I didn’t stuff up the interview and that people are talking about it.”

Sproull isn’t the only Kiwi Momoa has a soft spot for - he’s no stranger to sharing a few beers with the All Blacks.

Asked by the Herald ahead of the premiere who his favourite member of the team was, the star didn’t hesitate. “Tana Umaga. Tana’s my favourite, and Kees Meeuws is one of my favourites too. Tana is going to come tonight, so I’m excited to have him and his family there tonight.

“Ofa [Tuʻungafasi] is also one of my dear friends - he’s like a brother - and he’ll bring his family tonight too.”











