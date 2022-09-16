Jason Momoa debuts head tattoo while travelling to NZ. Video / prideofgypsies

Jason Momoa has arrived in New Zealand.

The Aquaman star landed in Auckland yesterday and was welcomed with a traditional pōwhiri - a Māori performance.

Captured by The Coconet, Momoa appears to be chuffed by the performance giving a nod as acknowledgement before he is seen bowing in respect.

The Hollywood star is then gifted a pounamu - a greenstone, and goes on to greet each member of the group with a hongi before posing for photos.

Momoa is believed to be in New Zealand to start filming his new Apple TV + series Chief of War, which he is starring in, writing and executive producing.

The Hollywood star has been open about his deep love for New Zealand and has even performed a haka on the red carpet in 2018 when promoting Aquaman.

When asked why he performed the haka, the star told Newshub it's because he wants residency in New Zealand.

He went on to say, "I've always been drawn, since I was a baby, I would see pictures of New Zealand, I've been just pulled there and the moment I stepped foot there, it was the only place I've felt like 'this is exactly where I'm from'.

"Not even Hawaii has done that to me. I am so connected to Aotearoa on a higher level. I know I'm from there."

It comes after the Game of Thrones star debuted his huge head tattoo yesterday as he boarded a fight to New Zealand.

Taking to Instagram, the star grinned and told fans: "Hawaiian Airlines - proud to be Hawaiian, proud to ride Hawaiian Airlines, the best part is, it goes to New Zealand finally, again; it's been like two years since they were able to go because of Covid."

With a knowing smile the star then said: "Hawaiian Airlines, I love you for this and I got something special for ya," before he took of his hat and revealed his new head tattoo.