Jason Momoa is a man of many talents.

He’s the buff movie star who oozes charm and has rugged good looks to boot, the savvy business owner of Meili, a sustainable craft tequila, and the musician who is known to grab a guitar and jam out with the best of them.

But it’s a clip filmed in his secret Kiwi shed that has the internet most in awe as the Aquaman actor rides his bike, works out, smashes back a beer and does it all in the nude - minus the odd appearance of a fluffy pink dressing gown.

In the video, filmed for Men’s Health, the 43-year-old speaks with the magazine about his diet and exercise routine, answering his shed door in an open pink robe.

A moment for the pink robe. Photo / Men's Health

When the camera pans down, Momoa appears to have nothing underneath the comfy pink polyester and his expansive shed - which Men’s Health States he temporarily lives in - is on full show too.

“I didn’t know you were coming, I would’ve got dressed up if I knew,” Momoa smirks.

An overlayed graphic of a bottle of Momoa’s tequila appears on top of his genitalia throughout the video, though full shots of his #glutegoals are well showcased.

Momoa appears to have made himself at home in his Kiwi shed. Photo / Men's Health

The star, who is famously comfortable stripping down, also can be seen in the nude riding a bike and declaring, “Yeah, I like to mountain bike, like to go downhill fast,” but admits that’s currently off the cards due to being deep in filming.

He not only shows off his workout equipment and abode but also gave viewers a somewhat chaotic glimpse inside his fridge which includes his pre-workout, poi - made from taro - and Guinness beer which he says he drinks post-workout.

The star who is in New Zealand filming Chief of War, has clearly made a lovely home for himself here, taking along his dog, his home comforts and even his motorbikes.

He’s been having fun in Aotearoa too, with plenty of sightings of the star riding his bike and popping up at local hangouts.

And it’s no secret that Hollywood star Jason Momoa is a massive fan of the All Blacks - and vice versa.

The star recently shared a drink of his Meili vodka with some of rugby’s biggest legends.

In a video shared to his Instagram, Momoa tells fans, “I just had my mind blown today. I’m with the All Blacks, legends ... and I’m gonna share my Meili with them, see what they think.”

The star went on to share a drink with none other than Troy Flavell, Pita Alatini, Rene Ranger, and Kees Meeuws. Piri Weepu was also in attendance, but politely declined the sampling.

In January, he was welcomed to a West Auckland marae with a pōwhiri, with photos shared to a Glen Eden community Facebook group showing Momoa seated and watching a haka.