Jason Momoa is in New Zealand to film a series about native Hawaiian history that he is starring in, co-writing and co-producing. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa was turned away from an Auckland pub when he tried to visit while a wedding was going on.

The Hollywood A-lister popped in for a drink at The Cav, in Freemans Bay, yesterday (Saturday) but was “turned away” as there was a private function going on.

The gastropub was holding a wedding, an event that not even Momoa had the contacts to get into.

Guests at the wedding instantly recognised the actor who, despite being a Hollywood A-lister, was told there was a private event on and was turned away.

Sebastian van der Zwan released a tweet earlier in the day, saying: “Hey, @eltonofficial, come to my gay wedding at The Cav instead of performing tomorrow. My baby nephew is obsessed with Cold Heart and I’d like to see him lose his sh*t.”

While Sir Elton John did not rock up to the wedding, the event nearly had a megastar in attendance, when the Aquaman star came in for a pint.

The groom later shared a tweet, sharing his disappointment that Momoa didn’t stay for longer.

“Jason Momoa tried to come to my wedding and the venue staff turned him away (crying emoji)”, said van der Zwan.

Momoa is in Aotearoa to film a series about native Hawaiian history that he is starring in, co-writing and co-producing.

The AppleTV+ series, Chief of War, will see the Bay of Islands stand in for 18th-century Hawaii and will debut on the streaming service this year.

The actor, who stands at 1.93 metres (6 feet 4 inches) tall, visited the Bay of Islands in October for a formal welcome by local hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha.

Hundreds attended the pōwhiri at Te Rāwhiti Marae, about 25km east of Russell, with guests unaware that Momoa was attending until the last minute.

At the time, Momoa planted a kōwhai tree and shared a hākari [feast].

Earlier this week, he was also welcomed to a marae in West Auckland with a pōwhiri in Glen Eden.

I got to fa’aula Jason Momoa (Samoan for putting necklace on him) to welcome him and acknowledge the importance of his presence and thanked him for bringing his film production to Tāmaki Makaurau we appreciate it as a city. pic.twitter.com/lLsk5PKayv — Jo Bartley (@jobartleynz) January 25, 2023

Momoa had previously stated on social media that he’d been drawn to Aotearoa ever since seeing pictures of the country as a child.

According to family tradition, his ancestors had travelled from Hawaii to Aotearoa and back nine generations ago — which explained his sense of connection.

“It’s the only place on Earth I’ve set foot and felt this is exactly where I’m from,” he said.