Jason Momoa debuts head tattoo while travelling to NZ. Video / prideofgypsies

Hollywood star Jason Momoa says he was "star struck" to meet the All Blacks in Auckland yesterday, with the Hawaiian actor receiving signed jerseys from the players and posing for selfies with the equally-impressed ABs.

On Instagram, Momoa wrote that he was a "huge" All Blacks fan and thanked the team for the signed jerseys and for the "amazing memories".

"I'm still smiling I'm so very thankful to have met u all mahalo for the signed jerseys... and amazing memories," he wrote.

"Mahalo to my favourite team in the world."

The Hollywood star Jason Momoa poses with the All Blacks. Photo / Instagram/@prideofgypsies

Jason Momoa with Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Photo / Instagram/@allblacks

"The people you run into in Auckland," the All Blacks wrote as they shared photos of the encounter.

"Love u guys," Momoa replied.

Photos show the Aquaman star posing with the players, some of whom seemed dazzled by his visit.

Especially Caleb Clarke.

Real casual Caleb. Photo / Instagram/@allblacks

Momoa also met with All Blacks legend Tana Umaga during his time in Auckland.

Momoa said Tana Umaga was a "legend". Photo / Instagram/@prideofgypsies

The Aquaman star landed in Auckland on Friday and was welcomed with a traditional pōwhiri - a Māori performance.

Captured by The Coconet, Momoa appeared to be chuffed by the performance, giving a nod as acknowledgement before he bowed in respect.

Haere Mai, Nau mai, haere mai ki Aotearoa, Jason Momoa 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZMgm7b9viW — The Coconet (@TheCoconetTV) September 15, 2022

Momoa is in New Zealand to start filming his new Apple TV+ series Chief of War, which he is starring in, writing and executive producing.

The Hollywood star has been open about his deep love for New Zealand and has even performed a haka on the red carpet in 2018 when promoting Aquaman.

When asked why he performed the haka, the star told Newshub it was because he wants residency in New Zealand.

He went on to say, "I've always been drawn, since I was a baby, I would see pictures of New Zealand, I've been just pulled there and the moment I stepped foot there, it was the only place I've felt like 'this is exactly where I'm from'.

"Not even Hawaii has done that to me. I am so connected to Aotearoa on a higher level. I know I'm from there."

It comes after the Game of Thrones star debuted his huge head tattoo as he boarded a flight to New Zealand.