Jason Momoa shares his new vodka with All Black legends. Video / Jason Momoa

It’s no secret that Hollywood star Jason Momoa is a massive fan of the All Blacks - and vice versa.

And now the star has shared a drink with some of rugby’s biggest legends, with several former All Blacks hanging out with Momoa by his trailer on the set of his new TV show, Chief of War, filming in New Zealand.

In a video shared to his Instagram, Momoa tells fans, “I just had my mind blown today. I’m with the All Blacks, legends ... and I’m gonna share my Meili with them, see what they think.”

He’s talking about his vodka brand Meili, which he reveals took seven years to make. It’s yet to launch in New Zealand, but now several of the All Blacks have gotten the first taste - including none other than Troy Flavell, Pita Alatini, Rene Ranger, and Kees Meeuws. Piri Weepu was also in attendance, but politely declined the sampling.

“Guys are you ready?” Momoa asks in the video before handing out paper cups and pouring them a drink.

As they sip, the ABs declare one after the other that it’s “smooth” - which we all know is the greatest compliment a Kiwi can give any beverage.

Weepu jokes, “Am I gonna be picking you guys up tomorrow?” before fist bumping Momoa’s cup as the actor goes in for a cheers.

Jason Momoa with Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Photo / Instagram/@allblacks

The All Blacks also appear to have their heads partially shaved, sporting a similar hairstyle to the star. It’s sparked speculation that they may be appearing in Momoa’s show, possibly as extras on the series.

Momoa then raises a toast to “All Blacks, the legends,” before declaring, “There it is, All Blacks approved.”

Momoa is in New Zealand filming his new series for Apple TV+ series Chief of War, based on the true story of a warrior chief caught up in the colonisation of Hawaii in the late 1700s. which he is starring in, writing and executive producing.

In January, he was welcomed to a West Auckland marae with a pōwhiri, with photos shared to a Glen Eden community Facebook group showing Momoa seated and watching a haka.

It’s not the first time Momoa has hung out with All Blacks either - when he arrived in New Zealand in October 2022, he was “star struck” to meet the All Blacks in Auckland and receive signed jerseys from the players.

On Instagram, Momoa wrote that he was a “huge” All Blacks fan and thanked the team for the signed jerseys and for the “amazing memories.

“I’m still smiling I’m so very thankful to have met u all mahalo for the signed jerseys... and amazing memories,” he wrote.

“Mahalo to my favourite team in the world.”

“The people you run into in Auckland,” the All Blacks wrote as they shared photos of the encounter.

“Love u guys,” Momoa replied.



