“It’s super exciting that Indy is getting to showcase his acting talents in this prestigious international production alongside his incredibly talented father,” explains Johnson.

She says roles like these continue to pave the way for even more Kiwis to star in global projects. “It rounds off a string of recent casting successes for our clients in yet-to-be-released projects, including Frankie Adams and Rena Owen in Moana, Lydia Peckham in Nuremberg and Morgana O’Reilly in The White Lotus.”

The Bluff is set in the Caribbean in the 19th century. Citadel star Chopra Jonas, who has been in more than 75 international and Hollywood films, is playing a former pirate running away from her past and trying to protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up with her.

The film is being directed by Frank E. Flowers, who also co-wrote the movie and is hot property after writing the successful Bob Marley: One Love, which was released this year.

While both Urban and Mooney have kept a low social media profile during their time filming the movie in Queensland, Chopra Jonas has been generating world headlines with her Instagram posts to her over 90 million followers.

A month ago, Chopra Jonas showed herself with cast and crew from the movie enjoying time out on a cruise around the Gold Coast.

“Thank you, Frank E. Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next three months here down under,” she wrote.

Karl Urban went on to film "I, Object" in Wellington earlier this year.

In posts related to filming, Chopra Jonas has shown Karl Urban on set and shared snaps and videos of her character bloodied up with a few cuts and bruises.

When a worried fan asked if she was okay, Chopra Jonas responded; “I’m alright. But you do get injured a bit when you do stunts. All minor injuries though. Cute bruises. Professional thank you for caring.”

This week the stunning actress posted pictures of her popstar husband of six years, Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers enjoying time together on the GC. The couple were excited to take their young daughter Malti to meet PAW Patrol at Sea World.

The Auckland-based Urban father and son were on the Gold Coast last summer, Karl was filming Mortal Kombat 2 in which he plays Johnny Cage, and Spy hears Indy had a role in that movie too.

In Wellington earlier this year Karl went on to film I, Object by Bafta-winning Kiwi filmmaker Andrew Niccol.

While shooting The Bluff back in the GC, Karl has also been promoting the fourth season of Prime Video’s The Boys on his Instagram. It was filmed in Canada last year.

Jordan Mooney is playing a character called Young Gunner in "The Bluff".

Mooney, who according to industry bible IMDB, is playing a character called Young Gunner in The Bluff, has also had a big year.

He ended last year filming the Melanie Lynskey and Robyn Malcolm-led Pike River movie in Greymouth and hit screens this year as Detective Brian Travels in Sky’s hit local show Dark City: The Cleaner.

