Filming big international productions in New Zealand has helped Kiwi actor George Ferrier score a role in a star-filled new US drama.

Ferrier, 23, has a role in the steamy new US series The Hunting Wives, appearing alongside stars such as Billions’ Malin Akerman; My Best Friend’s Wedding actor Dermot Mulroney; and Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow.

Ferrier’s agent Liz Delaney, from Odd Talent Management, told Spy he is thrilled to be cast alongside Akerman, Mulroney and Snow.

Ferrier started his career as a teenager playing Leo on Kiwi drama Dirty Laundry in 2016 and spent 2019 sniffing out the Hollywood dream.

But it’s back in New Zealand, working on big international productions, that has seen him recognised worldwide.

Georgie Ferrier is on the road to US stardom after success with Juniper, One of Us is Lying, and Sweet Tooth.

He won acclaim in 2021 for starring in the Kiwi movie Juniper alongside English acting icon Charlotte Rampling.

Roles followed in two big US Netflix shows that were filmed in Auckland. Ferrier played surfer TJin the high school murder mystery show One of Us is Lying, and Jordan in post-apocalyptic fantasy drama Sweet Tooth.

Delaney is thrilled for Ferrier, whom she says secured the role through a self-tape audition he did from NZ.

She says Ferrier relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, just over a week ago to start filming The Hunting Wives, which is being produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment for Starz.

The new drama series is based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name and tells the story of Sophie O’Neil (Snow) and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank’s (Akerman) irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction and murder.

Ferrier plays Brad and the character is described on the outside as the perfect all-Texan boy – rich, handsome, and athletic with a bright future.

But behind closed doors, Brad is the keeper of many secrets – including an emotionally incestuous relationship with his mother and an affair with one of his mother’s best friends.