A new show opening at the Q Theatre tonight is promising to blow out the cobwebs and bring some fun, laughter and shine some light on areas kept under wraps.

Fez Faanana, director of Dirty Laundry and artistic director of production company Briefs Factory, describes it as a three-car pile-up of circus performance, drag and burlesque.

“It’s a variety show, it’s a cabaret show – it’s a late-night variety show for adults,” said Faanana, who also plays the character Shivannah.

Fez Faanana directs and stars in the show as Shivannah. Photo / Michael Craig

Inspired by the old phrase “to air one’s dirty laundry”, Faanana said the show is a response to the craziness of the pandemic times.

“During that crazy time, we had lots of time on our hands, so we made lots of shows,” Faanana said. “We made this show, Dirty Laundry, which was a chance for everyone to address what was going on for them at that time.

“And, not to get too dark on it, it was really about us celebrating human resilience and the importance of kinship and connection.”

Resilience, connection and kinship are themes that run through New Zealand-born Faanana’s own narrative. He started Briefs Factory in Brisbane in 2008 to bring together disparate art forms and artists that lived on the edge on the art world and giving them a voice so they could connect to a wider audience.

“It started in 2008 in Brisbane as a string of warehouse parties – an underground house party that combined the worlds of performance art, drag, circus and a bit of punk behaviour,” said Faanana.

“It’s about acknowledging that these art forms sit on the edge of our arts industry. But we also wanted to validate the presence of those art forms. When we talk about creative industries, we talk about distinct categories – opera, ballet, classical music. We really champion the idea of circus, drag and burlesque being up on a par with those kind of art forms and really engaging with theatre protocol.”

Dirty Laundry is about the craziness of the pandemic times. Photo / Michael Craig

Briefs Factory has evolved over its 15-year history, going from playing in warehouse spaces illuminated by car headlamps to playing in grown-up theatres around the world.

“We’ve been in operation for 15 years and we’ve collected some misfits along the way. We’ve had a chance to refine our art practice and our productions, and I’m really excited about [getting to perform] Dirty Laundry,” Faanana said, emphasising that Dirty Laundry is a show for everyone.

Bring your grandmother, your partner, your friends - you'll be the cool one, Faanana says. Photo / Michael Craig

“As a bearded immigrant Samoan living in Australia, sometimes I felt I wasn’t welcome in spaces or places that weren’t set up for me,” he said. “When I was creating this company, it was really about there being an open invitation - there’s a seat for everyone, especially in a theatre like the Q Theatre: its positioning in the middle of the city, its diverse programming, its ability to flip from high-end traditional theatre to a production like ours - it’s amazing, this shape-shifting space.

“This is the kind of show you can bring your grandmother to, your partner to. And trust me, if you bring friends, you’re gonna be the cool one.”

And what can we expect on opening night?

“Disco. Glitter. Excellence.”

Dirty Laundry is on a the Q Theatre until December 9. Tickets are available from qtheartre.co.nz.